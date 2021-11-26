RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Trading Down 0.6%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $913.48 and last traded at $913.48. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $919.29.

Several brokerages have commented on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $976.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $964.48.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.