Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $31,993.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,591.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.81 or 0.07581419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.03 or 0.00364575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.03 or 0.01044182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086350 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00420084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.25 or 0.00474884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,148,370,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

