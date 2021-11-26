Raymond James Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 882,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 68.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 771,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 63.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

