Raymond James Increases OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.02.

TSE:OGC traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.38. 676,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.39. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$257.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

