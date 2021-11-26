Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.87.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

