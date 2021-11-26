Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 27.9% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00098491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.77 or 0.07451687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,072.30 or 0.99716009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

