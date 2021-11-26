Razor Network (RAZOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.38 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and $1.64 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005535 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00839419 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

