Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

