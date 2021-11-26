Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

