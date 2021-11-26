Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently:

11/23/2021 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials reported fiscal fourth-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Solid demand for semiconductors drove the company’s top line. Further, rising demand across foundry/logic and memory remained a major positive. Additionally, strong customer momentum for integrated solutions and growing a growing 200-millimeter business contributed well. Notably, the demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong in the near term, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems & Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Also, growing usage of OLED technology in smartphones, televisions and computers, remains positive. Further, increased customer spending in foundry & logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

11/11/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.38.

AMAT opened at $149.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

