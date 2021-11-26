Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/17/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,514.60 ($19.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £76.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,466.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,434.46. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($65,344.00).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

