Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE: MI.UN):

  • 11/15/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$24.25.
  • 11/12/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$28.50.
  • 11/1/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$26.25 price target on the stock.
  • 11/1/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust was given a new C$26.25 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

MI.UN stock opened at C$22.57 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$904.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

