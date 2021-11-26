Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS):

11/23/2021 – Airsculpt Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Airsculpt Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Airsculpt Technologies is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Airsculpt Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AIRS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,899. Airsculpt Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.