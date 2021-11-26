Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE: ACRE):

11/16/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

11/15/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

11/12/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

11/4/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate Co alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.