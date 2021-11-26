Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRRF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CTRRF) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

