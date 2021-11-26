Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS: CGEAF):

11/18/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CGEAF traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

