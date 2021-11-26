Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($104.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/12/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($104.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($93.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($129.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/18/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($129.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($93.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($90.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.50 ($86.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($93.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Shares of ETR SAX traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €69.95 ($79.49). 70,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €72.46 and its 200 day moving average is €69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.82. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a one year high of €82.50 ($93.75).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

