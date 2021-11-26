Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

