Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $412.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

