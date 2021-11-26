Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

