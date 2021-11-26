Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,629 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $180.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

