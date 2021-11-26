Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

