Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,583 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

