ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $76.38 million and $108,374.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,504.56 or 0.98406508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.33 or 0.00342704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00492235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00175164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001259 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.