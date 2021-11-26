RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.28

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $372.33 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00462810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00198279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001048 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

