Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.64. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

