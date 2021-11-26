Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,988 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $3,133,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,637,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Autodesk stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.39. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,204. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day moving average is $298.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

