Reliant Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 679,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.