Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $393,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,709 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.