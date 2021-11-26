Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 284.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $199.49. 32,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.32. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.