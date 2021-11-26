Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

COP traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 31,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

