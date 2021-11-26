Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $64.65. 6,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

