Reliant Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

