Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 4,645 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 4.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

