Reliant Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $687.24. 2,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.01 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.