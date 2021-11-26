Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research firms have commented on RLXXF. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

RLXXF stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

