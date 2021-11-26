Render Token Price Hits $6.28 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00011560 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $79.33 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00233594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,663,736 coins and its circulating supply is 172,063,163 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.