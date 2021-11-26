renDOGE Trading Down 15.1% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $583,920.20 and approximately $28,389.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00098787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.18 or 0.07408279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,229.95 or 0.99487924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.