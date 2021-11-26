Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

