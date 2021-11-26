Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.46.

KOD stock opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 175,118 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,469 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $2,261,168. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.