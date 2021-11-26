Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

