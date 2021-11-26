Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – Danimer Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

11/16/2021 – Danimer Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

11/16/2021 – Danimer Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Danimer Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

DNMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,819. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.45. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

