Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Neo Performance Materials (NEO)

11/17/2021 – Neo Performance Materials was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

11/17/2021 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

NEO stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.11. 56,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,648. The company has a market cap of C$899.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.10 and a 12-month high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3340997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

