Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wheels Up Experience (UP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP):

11/16/2021 – Wheels Up Experience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/16/2021 – Wheels Up Experience was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Wheels Up Experience had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Wheels Up Experience had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Wheels Up Experience is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Wheels Up Experience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2021 – Wheels Up Experience is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Wheels Up Experience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 1,733,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

