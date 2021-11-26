Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/17/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $174.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $179.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

10/1/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 734,834 shares of company stock worth $135,862,457. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.