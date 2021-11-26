Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Analog Devices (ADI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI):

11/25/2021 – Analog Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $194.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from the strength across consumer, industrial and automotive end-markets. Further, solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions is a tailwind. Growing momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions remains a positive. Further, increasing power design wins are other positives. Additionally, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. Furthermore, the company remains optimistic about the growth prospects associated with its Maxim acquisition and 5G. However, weakening momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are headwinds. Further, sluggishness in the communication market is a major concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

10/13/2021 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.00. 2,539,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.