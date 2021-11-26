Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arteris (AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ: AIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Arteris is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AIP traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. 3,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,827. Arteris Inc has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.