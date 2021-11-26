Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

11/23/2021 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

11/17/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

11/15/2021 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

10/14/2021 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.78. 7,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,478. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806 in the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

