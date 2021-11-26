Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

11/8/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/5/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

11/5/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN opened at $15.54 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $818.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Get NeoPhotonics Co alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.