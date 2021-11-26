Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Birchcliff Energy (BIR)

Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75.

11/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

10/18/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$9.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$11.00.

10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

TSE BIR traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.1223062 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.